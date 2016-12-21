Goff (concussion) was listed as a full participant on the Rams' estimated injury report Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

If practice had been held Wednesday, Goff would have taken part without restrictions for the second consecutive day. The rookie quarterback is thus on the brink of clearing the concussion protocol, with only the approval of an independent neurologist to come. Having said that, Goff could receive the all-clear for Saturday's game against the 49ers as early as Thursday.