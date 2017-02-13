Britt, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is not anticipated to return to the Rams, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.

Britt posted career-highs in receptions (68), targets (111) and yards (1,002) despite dealing with mostly dreadful quarterback play this past season. While that success makes the timing of Britt's impending free agency rather opportune, new Rams coach Sean McVay may prefer to pursue more consistent receiving threats, including a pair of wideouts he coached in Washington, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. That scenario would likely result in Britt signing elsewhere, potentially giving the 28-year-old a chance to pair with a more reliable quarterback, but likely within an offense less dependent on Britt to cover its deficiencies.