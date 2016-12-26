Interim head coach John Fassel said Monday that Britt (shoulder) will be day-to-day this week, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Britt's prep for Week 16 was hindered by a shoulder injury, but he toughed it out Saturday versus the 49ers before leaving the game by halftime. If he's able to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals, he'll look to expand upon career highs across the board outside of touchdowns, as his five scores are four short of the nine he gathered in as a Titan in 2010.