Britt was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

With a modest 50-yard performance last Thursday in Seattle, Britt fell out of the top 10 in terms of receiving yards to 13th overall, from which he boasts 987 yards to date. Because the Rams have been afforded extra time to prepare for Week 16, his status doesn't seem to be in jeopardy for Saturday's divisional matchup against the 49ers. If he indeed suits up, he'll be facing one of the most appealing secondaries for fantasy purposes, as San Francisco has given up the most touchdowns (21, which is tied with Green Bay) to wide receivers this season.