Britt (shoulder) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Britt carried a shoulder injury into Saturday's game against the 49ers and lasted just one half before he was ruled out with one catch for 15 yards to his name. The Rams' No. 1 wide receiver is a candidate to take a seat in Week 17, as a loss to the Cardinals would guarantee a top-6 selection in the 2017 draft. His activity level (or lack thereof) in the coming days will shed light on such an eventuality.