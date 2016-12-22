Rams' Kenny Britt: Full practice Thursday
Britt (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Because Britt was limited on the Rams' estimated injury report Wednesday, the listing can be taken with a grain of salt after handling every rep at Thursday's session. He's been a model of consistency within an unreliable offense otherwise, racking up at least 50 yards receiving 10 times, reaching the 100-yard threshold twice, and scoring five touchdowns in 14 games this season. He'll look to uphold his end of the bargain Saturday versus a 49ers defense that ranks dead last in touchdowns allowed to wideouts with 21.
