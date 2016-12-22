Britt (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Because Britt was limited on the Rams' estimated injury report Wednesday, the listing can be taken with a grain of salt after handling every rep at Thursday's session. He's been a model of consistency within an unreliable offense otherwise, racking up at least 50 yards receiving 10 times, reaching the 100-yard threshold twice, and scoring five touchdowns in 14 games this season. He'll look to uphold his end of the bargain Saturday versus a 49ers defense that ranks dead last in touchdowns allowed to wideouts with 21.

