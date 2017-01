Britt (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Rams, Myles A. Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Britt was doubtful heading into Sunday, so the designation comes as little surprise. The veteran receiver wraps up 2016 with career highs in receptions (68) and yards (1,002). In his stead, Tavon Austin, Brian Quick and Pharoh Cooper would figure to be the top targets for Jared Goff.