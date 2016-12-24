Britt has been ruled out of Saturday's contest against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury, the Los Angeles Times reports.

In the first half, Britt's 15-yard reception helped him reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his eight-year career. However, a shoulder injury will stop him from expanding upon his accomplishment, at least in Week 16. For the rest of the game, Jared Goff will have to rely upon Tavon Austin and Lance Kendricks to fuel the passing attack.