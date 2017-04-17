Joyner (ankle) will spend time at free safety during the Rams' offseason program, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Joyner's planned position change comes after he spent the first three years of his career playing primarily as a nickel cornerback. While Joyner was plenty successful there, compiling 178 tackles and 13 pass deflections in 40 games, Los Angeles' offseason signing of Nickell Robey-Coleman gives it another standout at the position. So, with Maurice Alexander moving to fill the departed T.J. McDonald's strong safety spot, Joyner will move back to the free safety position, where his instincts and flexibility figure to serve him well.