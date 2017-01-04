Kendricks caught a career-high 50 passes this season, and his 499 receiving yards were the second-highest total through his six years in the league.

It could have been a banner year across the board, as prior to Jared Goff taking the starting reins, Kendricks was producing decent fantasy results -- especially in PPR settings. From Week 4 through Week 9, the 28-year-old tight end caught 26 passes for 255 yards and a score over a five-game stretch, but it went downhill quickly with the rookie quarterback running the offense. Kendricks finished the campaign with just 17 catches for 168 yards over the final seven weeks. The veteran still has two more seasons on his current contract, but he'll likely have a difficult time becoming a reliable fantasy asset because of the state of the Los Angeles offense and the potential emergence of 2016 fourth-round tight end Tyler Higbee.