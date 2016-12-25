Kendricks caught three of four targets for 36 yards during Saturday's loss to San Francisco.

Over the past four weeks, Kendricks has just seven receptions for 67 yards, which hardly moves the fantasy needle. Plus, considering the cushy matchup for the Los Angeles offense, Kendricks' inability to capitalize against the 49ers further solidified his unreliability. The 28-year-old tight end likely shouldn't be trusted in any fantasy format at this point of the season.