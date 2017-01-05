Brown rushed 18 times for just 39 yards and caught three passes for 46 yards during the 2016 season.

With Benny Cunningham headed for free agency, Brown projects as the No. 2 back behind Todd Gurley for the 2017 campaign. Los Angeles could bring in reinforcements through free agency or the draft, and a new coaching regime could also shake things up, but Brown projects as the next man up at this point. In deep dynasty/keeper leagues, speculatively owning Brown could reward if he opens next season as Gurley's handcuff.