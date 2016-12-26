Brown carried the ball once for just two yards during Saturday's loss to San Francisco.

The clear No. 2 rusher in a backfield would typically warrant fantasy attention, but with just 21 yards on nine carries (2.33 yards per tote) over the past five weeks, Brown's an afterthought in the majority of virtual settings. Week 17's date with the Cardinals presents a tough matchup for the rushing attack, and Todd Gurley will likely receive the vast majority of carries to wrap up the 2016 campaign for the Rams.