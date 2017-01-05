Barron finished the 2016 season with a career-high 118 tackles (91 solo).

While Barron's fantasy value took a hit after losing his eligibility at strong safety, he still produced strong fantasy numbers and was a rock-solid option in the majority of seasonal leagues. There is also room for him to improve his sack (one) and interception (two) totals, which would make Barron a weekly high-floor, high-ceiling contributor.