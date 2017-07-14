Thomas has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season due to a violation of the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Thomas only caught three passes as a rookie, but was seemingly primed for a larger role in his second season as one of the Rams' few deep threats. Now, any improvement will have to wait until the second quarter of the campaign, as Thomas' suspension will sideline him until Los Angeles' Oct. 8 home game against the Seahawks. With Thomas unavailable, rookies Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds could benefit from more snaps.