Rams' Mo Alexander: Attending offseason program
Alexander (undisclosed) has been present for the initial weeks of the offseason program, Rich Hammond of the Orange Country Register reports.
Alexander missed two of the final three games in the regular season due to a concussion, and has been limited during offseason workouts due to an undisclosed injury. His presence during the initial weeks of the team's offseason program figures to be a good sign for his status going forward. The 2014 fourth-round selection is expected to move to strong safety this season, which could help him see a boost in tackles due to more activity near the line of scrimmage.
