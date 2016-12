Alexander (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the 49ers.

Although he was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, it still appears unlikely that Alexander will be able to take the field in Week 16. Unless he passes through the league's concussion protocol Friday or early Saturday, he'll likely be sidelined. Cody Davis, who started in Alexander's place in Week 15, will likely get another nod Saturday.