Alexander is expected to play strong safety this season, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.

A 2014 fourth-round selection, Alexander played both safety spots his first two years in the NFL before operating as a full-time free safety in 14 starts last season. He was solid in coverage and maintained an every-down role when healthy, yet finished with a modest stat line of 50 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. With LaMarcus Joyner (ankle) likely shifting from cornerback to free safety, Alexander should get to spend more time near the line of scrimmage, which would lead to a significant jump in tackle opportunities.