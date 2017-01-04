Cooper caught 14 of 20 targets for just 106 yards during the 2016 campaign.

The rookie was off the fantasy radar all season, but he did show some encouraging work over the final three weeks averaging 23.08 yards per kickoff return. Additionally, he caught 10 of 12 targets in his final four games, albeit for just 7.9 yards per reception. With Brian Quick and Kenny Britt both hitting the open market, there could be an opening for Cooper to climb the depth chart next season. However, it'll be difficult for the former Gamecock to showcase any big-play ability without the entire Los Angeles offense improving significantly. After all, the Rams finished in the basement in both yardage and scoring.