Cooper did not receive a target and played only 11 offensive snaps during Saturday's loss to San Francisco. The rookie receiver did return four kickoffs for 129 yards, though.

After garnering three targets in consecutive games, Cooper wasn't utilized in the passing attack against the 49ers. While he's clearly off the fantasy radar in seasonal settings, Cooper is worth monitoring in deep dynasty/keeper leagues because he could quickly climb the depth chart over the coming years. Plus, the Rams did invest a fourth-round selection on the former South Carolina standout.