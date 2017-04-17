Rams' Rob Havenstein: Playing guard in 2017
Havenstein (ankle) will move from right tackle to right guard for the 2017 season, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Havenstein has started 28 games at right tackle since joining the Rams as a second-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, but after the signing of Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth this offseason, the team has opted to move fellow tackle Greg Robinson to the right side, which will force Havenstein to kick inside to guard this season.
