Quinn is expected to play right outside linebacker this season, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The move has the potential to free up Quinn for more tackle opportunities and possibly even allow him to penetrate the line more frequently to pressure the quarterback. However, the biggest virtual boon will be his eligibility as a defensive lineman, as the linebacker position typically has a higher weekly fantasy floor and ceiling.

