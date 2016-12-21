Mannion is trending toward handling backup duties to starting quarterback Jared Goff (concussion) on Saturday against the 49ers, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

On Tuesday, Goff handled a full allotment of reps at practice, after which interim head coach John Fassel stated the rookie has entered the final stage of the concussion protocol. Goff will thus have three days to meet with an independent neurologist and gain clearance for game action. If the preceding occurs, as expected, Goff will assume his typical mantle, while Mannion usurps veteran Case Keenum as the Rams looks toward the future.