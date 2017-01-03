Austin caught just two of four targets for 18 yards and rushed twice for two yards during Sunday's loss to Arizona.

After scoring nine touchdowns in 2015, the writing was on the wall for a letdown from Austin this year. He didn't do enough with his 19 extra targets to make up for the expected negative touchdown regression, and he rushed 24 fewer times and for 275 fewer yards than last season. Austin's game-breaking ability -- and hefty salary -- should ensure he's a piece of the puzzle again in 2017, but without a significant step forward from the entire offense, his fantasy ceiling will remain low.