Rams' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice with leg injury

Austin left Tuesday's practice with a leg injury that coach Sean McVay doesn't believe to be serious, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reports.

While McVay said Austin likely is only dealing with a minor soft tissue injury, the team still figures to play it safe with its only significant returning contributor from last season at wide receiver. The pint-sized speedster was limited at the team's offseason program while recovering from wrist surgery, but he still managed to participate in some capacity, ensuring he didn't fall behind in learning a new offense. The Rams want Austin to develop into more of a deep threat this season, in addition to filling his usual role centered around screen passes, handoffs and short crossing routes.