Austin caught just two of seven targets for 14 yards but rushed three times for 26 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's loss to the 49ers.

The score was Austin's fourth of the season and his first of the rushing variety. It also highlights a significant decline from his nine-touchdown showing in 2015. Austin is rarely targeted downfield, and while he owns game-breaking potential, the pedestrian Los Angeles offense significantly limits his fantasy upside. The Rams have struggled to create opportunities for Austin to succeed in space because their offensive personnel doesn't present many man-to-man mismatches.