Gurley rushed 23 times for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards during Saturday's loss to San Francisco.

The score saved an otherwise mediocre fantasy showing, as Gurley averaged just 2.9 yards per tote. After rushing for 100 yards in five games last year, the sophomore is still looking to hit the century mark for the first time this season. Additionally, considering San Francisco was a cushy matchup for the Los Angeles rushing attack, it's even more disappointing that he wasn't able to capitalize on a soft opponent. Gurley's role is the only thing buoying his fantasy value.