Gurley tallied 14 carries for 40 yards and secured four of five passes for 37 yards during Sunday's 44-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Embedded within the least explosive offense in 2015, both in terms of scoring (14.0 points per game) and yardage (263 yards per game), Gurley had little room to operate in his second NFL campaign. Amazingly, after opening his career with 100-yard rushing efforts in four of his first five contests, he's accomplished the feat just one time (Week 14 of last season) in his last 24 outings, a span in which he's averaged 59 yards per game at a clip of 3.4 YPC. On a positive note, he hauled in multiple receptions on 10 occasions this season, at least helping the cause in PPR formats. Although he was operating with disappointing 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff and a bruised and battered offensive line for much of the year, the implementation of a scheme more suited to Gurley's talent will likely have the greatest impact on his prospects moving forward, assuming the new coaching staff is so inclined.