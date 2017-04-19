Rams' Tre' Jackson: Claimed by Rams
Jackson (knee) was claimed by the Rams on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jackson was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday after he spent all of 2016 on injured reserve due to arthroscopic knee surgery. If he's able to recover and play for the Rams, he'll have a chance to compete for a starting or top backup slot along the offensive line.
