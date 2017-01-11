Rams' Tre Mason: Arrested for July incident

Mason was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in a July incident in which he fled from authorities on an ATV, Olivia Hitchcock of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Mason was reportedly "tearing the place up" on his ATV while riding around roads July 27 when an officer attempted to stop him, prompting Mason to flee the scene. After months of the authorities filing paperwork necessary for Mason's potential arrest, he was finally picked up Tuesday. Mason has not been in contact with the Rams for quite some time, and obviously didn't play during the 2016 season. He was also arrested back in March for the suspicion of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, failure to register a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. At this point, his NFL outlook has taken a backseat to potentially career-ending personal issues.