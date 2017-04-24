Johnson is not expected to be traded by the Rams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Johnson signed his $16.74 million franchise tender last month, not only making him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, but enabling the Rams to shop him in hopes of a trade this offseason. After failing to find a suitable deal, Los Angeles and Johnson are now set to stage talks over a long-term contract prior to the July 15 deadline for franchise players. Although he's spent his entire five-year career with the Rams, Johnson may want to steer clear of an extension in order to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Regardless, it appears Johnson will remain with the Rams in 2017, which should help the team's transition into new coordinator Wade Phillips' defense.