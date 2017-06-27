Rams' Trumaine Johnson: No deal in sight
Johnson is not expected to reach a long-term deal with the Rams before the July 17 franchise tag deadline, Vincent Bonsignore of The Orange County Register reports.
Johnson was given the franchise tag designation earlier this offseason and it appears the Rams are willing to pay the 27-year-old the $16.7 million in 2017 -- making it a prove-it type season for the cornerback. The team would rather play the waiting game and see how Johnson performs in new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' defense before signing him to a long-term deal. After a breakout 2015 campaign, Johnson slipped a bit in production last season, racking up 57 tackles, 11 passes defensed and one interception across 14 games.
More News
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Open to contract extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Expected to remain with Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Still has shot at long-term extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Signs franchise tender from Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Franchised by Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Will play Week 10•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...