Johnson is not expected to reach a long-term deal with the Rams before the July 17 franchise tag deadline, Vincent Bonsignore of The Orange County Register reports.

Johnson was given the franchise tag designation earlier this offseason and it appears the Rams are willing to pay the 27-year-old the $16.7 million in 2017 -- making it a prove-it type season for the cornerback. The team would rather play the waiting game and see how Johnson performs in new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' defense before signing him to a long-term deal. After a breakout 2015 campaign, Johnson slipped a bit in production last season, racking up 57 tackles, 11 passes defensed and one interception across 14 games.