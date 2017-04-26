Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Open to contract extension
Johnson stated Tuesday that he is open to a contract extension with the Rams, Rams' insider Myles Simmons reports.
The Rams shopped Johnson after he signed a $16.74 million franchise tender last month, but failed to gain any traction. As a result, he and the team have renewed talks over a long-term contract, which needs to be settled prior to the July 15 deadline for franchise players. Regardless, the 27-year-old appears on track to take the field in a Rams uniform for the 2017 season.
More News
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Expected to remain with Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Still has shot at long-term extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Signs franchise tender from Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Franchised by Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Will play Week 10•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Uncertain to play•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Reinstated Bryant now hot target
Martavis Bryant's return to the NFL is good news for Fantasy, great news for the Steelers and...
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...