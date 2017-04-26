Johnson stated Tuesday that he is open to a contract extension with the Rams, Rams' insider Myles Simmons reports.

The Rams shopped Johnson after he signed a $16.74 million franchise tender last month, but failed to gain any traction. As a result, he and the team have renewed talks over a long-term contract, which needs to be settled prior to the July 15 deadline for franchise players. Regardless, the 27-year-old appears on track to take the field in a Rams uniform for the 2017 season.