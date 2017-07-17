Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Will play 2017 under franchise tag
Johnson and the Rams failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to Monday's 4:00 p.m. EDT deadline, meaning he'll play this season under the franchise tag, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Now under the franchise tag for the second straight season, Johnson will earn $16.7 million in 2017, the most of any cornerback in the NFL. Given that hefty price tag, the Rams were fighting an uphill battle to secure Johnson with a more team-friendly long-term deal. It remains to be seen how well Johnson will fit in to new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' man-heavy coverage scheme, but he'll likely be tasked with shadowing the opponents' top receiver more often than not. With a potential windfall looming in free agency next spring, Johnson will enter the upcoming season aiming to improve on his averages of 64 tackles, 14 pass defensed and four interceptions over the past two campaigns.
More News
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: No deal in sight•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Open to contract extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Expected to remain with Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Still has shot at long-term extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Signs franchise tender from Rams•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Franchised by Rams•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...
-
RB breakdown candidates
Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy are big name running backs, but Dave Richard...
-
Ranking the Bears in fantasy
The Bears are more than just Jordan Howard on offense. But not much more.
-
Ranking the Buccaneers in Fantasy
Heath Cummings wonders if we've gotten too excited about Jameis Winston and ranks the Buccaneers...
-
Ranking the Bills in Fantasy
Heath Cummings likes the Bills talent at the top, but says the cupboard is pretty bare when...
-
Ranking the Saints in Fantasy
Everyone seems to be worried about Mark Ingram's touches except for Heath Cummings. He tells...