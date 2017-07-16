Higbee will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to assault for a fight outside a bar in Kentucky last year, ESPN.com reports.

Higbee has been sentenced to 250 hours of community service and needs to pay the victim an undisclosed sum of money, among other requirements, as part of the deal. However, since the altercation took place before he was in the NFL, the former Western Kentucky standout won't be subject to the league's personal conduct policy. With this incident now behind him, look for Higbee to open training camp as the Rams' No. 1 tight end in the wake of Lance Kendrick's departure for Green Bay. However, promising second-round tight end Gerald Everett should begin applying pressure in due time.