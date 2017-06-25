Rams' Tyler Higbee: Getting work ahead of rookie so far
Higbee got regular first-team snaps during June minicamp, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reports.
A likely Day 2 selection at one point, Higbee fell to the fourth round of last year's draft due to off-field concerns and a sketchy injury history, and while neither of those potential issues cropped up during his rookie season, he was still remarkably unproductive in catching only 11 of 28 targets for 85 yards and a score in 16 games. With Lance Kendricks no longer around, Higbee is the favorite to enter Week 1 as the Rams' starting tight end, though second-round rookie Gerald Everett still has time to make a push for the job. New head coach Sean McVay made the most of his tight ends -- particularly Jordan Reed -- while serving as offensive coordinator for the Redskins, but McVay will have his hands full working with second-year QB Jared Goff, a shaky offensive line and an unproven group of pass catchers. While the team context is far from ideal for fantasy production, Higbee does have a clear opportunity to earn regular snaps and targets.
