Higbee did not garner a target and played just 12 offensive snaps in Week 17 against Arizona.

After receiving 15 targets over the previous six games, Sunday was the first time since Week 10 that the rookie wasn't looked at in the passing game. It was further disappointing because Higbee had scored his first career touchdown in Week 16. The Rams invested a fourth-round pick in Higbee, and the Western Kentucky alum has plenty of potential, but he'll also have to steal more work from Lance Kendricks to gain any fantasy value in 2017. Additionally, until there are signs of major improvements from the entire Los Angeles offense, it will likely remain a dire situation for the passing attack.