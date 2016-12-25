Higbee caught both his targets for five yards and his first career touchdown during Sunday's loss to San Francisco.

Through eight games since Los Angeles' bye week, Higbee has garnered just 22 targets and turned them into an underwhelming nine receptions, 79 yards and the single touchdown. While his tertiary role in the passing attack doesn't currently move the fantasy needle, the Rams selected him with a fourth-round pick, so Higbee is a player to watch in deep keeper/dynasty settings.