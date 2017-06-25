Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Los Angeles Chargers
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down his expectations for what should be a very good Chargers offense.
It's never a good thing when your first round pick misses all of OTAs with a back injury. But if any team can deal with losing a receiver, it's this Chargers team.
They are stacked with pass-catchers. From Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams out wide to Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates at tight end, this may be the most crowded competition for targets outside of Foxborough. With or without No. 7 pick Mike Williams. That makes expectations especially fun. Let's take a look:
*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.
|Player
|Expected FP
|Position Rank
|Expected PPR FP
|Position Rank
Melvin Gordon LAC RB
|198.8
|7
|243.8
|6
Keenan Allen LAC WR
|134.4
|24
|227.4
|16
Hunter Henry LAC TE
|101
|11
|153
|12
Tyrell Williams LAC WR
|120
|39
|176
|45
Antonio Gates LAC TE
|68
|26
|106
|27
Mike Williams LAC WR
|74.4
|73
|110.4
|77
Breaking down the touches
Ken Whisenhunt has twice been the offensive coordinator for the Chargers, and he'll remain in that role under new head coach Anthony Lynn. The Chargers barely threw the ball 40 percent of the time in 2016, but I would expect a more even distribution in 2017. Look back to Whisenhunt's 2013 version of the Chargers offense. That was a 9-7 team that had a much closer to a 50/50 split between runs and passes. I'm not sure this team has 9-7 in them, but I would expect something in between that and last year's 5-11 record.
One thing that hasn't changed with the Chargers is that at least a quarter of their targets go to the tight end position. If you expect them to throw close to 20 percent of their passes to running backs, that leaves just about 55 percent for receivers. That turns into a volume problem with all the receivers they have. Here's how I see it breaking down:
|Chargers Touches
|Player
|RuSHARE
|RuATT
|ReSHARE
|TGT
|REC
|TOTAL TD
|Melvin Gordon
|70%
|287
|11%
|60
|45
|10
|Keenan Allen
|0%
|0
|22%
|124
|93
|6
|Tyrell Williams
|0%
|0
|16%
|94
|56
|6
|Mike Williams
|0%
|0
|11%
|62
|36
|4
|Hunter Henry
|0%
|0
|14%
|77
|52
|6
|Antonio Gates
|0%
|0
|11%
|63
|38
|5
Of note:
- Gordon received 64 percent of the team's total carries in 2016 and missed three games. I could be a little low here.
- My expectations for Tyrell and Mike Williams have changed since the draft due to the rookie missing OTAs. They could change again if Mike Williams is ready for camp and shows his potential early.
- If Antonio Gates misses time, Hunter Henry is going to be a monster.
The Leftovers
Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman combined for 105 catches, 1,487 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2016. They don't even get mentioned until this section. This team is so deep that I wouldn't be surprised if one of these receivers get dealt. Either Benjamin or Inman could step up if Keenan Allen gets hurt again, but if everyone is healthy it's really difficult to see how they have an impact.
There's been a little buzz around Branden Oliver this spring. He's recovered from his Achilles injury and looks like the favorite to back up Gordon. I wouldn't expect him to impact Gordon's rush totals but Oliver could take some work in the passing game if that's when the Chargers choose to rest their starting running back. Oliver had 36 catches in 2014.
