Ranking the Fantasy Football assets for the Chicago Bears

Woof.

The Chicago Bears are heading into the 2017 season with one of the worst offensive depth charts in football. Mike Glennon is the likely starter at quarterback. Cameron Meredith is their No. 1 receiver. There's even talk they may cut Zach Miller to save money.

This isn't quite as bad as the Jets (thanks, Jordan Howard), but it's bad.

That doesn't mean it's not interesting. The Bears have some upside in the receiving corps, and there's plenty of intrigue surrounding whether or not Howard can repeat his success. Let's take a look:

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.





Breaking down the touches

The Bears, being a bad team, threw the ball a lot more often than they ran it in 2016. I don't expect that will change in 2017.

The bright side for Howard is that he figures to see a high percentage of the carries and there have been reports he could get more involved in the passing game as well.

I'm far more interested in how the targets break down amongst the receivers. Meredith is the most likely No. 1, but he's not the only possibility. Kevin White, before all the injuries, had far more upside than Meredith. If he comes into camp and starts producing, I'll start getting more excited about him as a Fantasy sleeper.





Bears touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Jordan Howard 73% 290 11% 60 36 7 Cameron Meredith 0% 0 20% 110 74 5 Kevin White 0% 0 17% 95 53 4 Victor Cruz 0% 0 15% 85 47 2 Zach Miller 0% 0 11% 60 45 4

Of note:

The difference between Howard being a low-end No. 1 back and a top-five option is his role in the passing game. If he catches 45-plus passes, he'll be battling for a spot right behind David Johnson, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott.

There are still targets to go around in Chicago, but it's hard to find anyone else to get excited about.

The Leftovers

This team has Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton and Rueben Randle on the depth chart at wide receiver. It's like the who's who of disappointing Fantasy receivers. With the injury history of White and Cruz, it wouldn't be all that surprising if one of these got a chance. Of course they've gotten plenty of chances before. You know how that worked out.