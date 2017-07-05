Ranking the Fantasy Football assets for the Dallas Cowboys

It doesn't get much more simple in team evaluation than the Dallas Cowboys in Fantasy for 2017. Ezekiel Elliott is an absolute beast that could be the No. 1 running back in football for the next five years. Dez Bryant, if healthy, is a solid No. 1 WR. Dak Prescott is hyper-efficient and would be a surefire No. 1 in most formats if the Cowboys let him throw it more this season.

After that no one matters, and nobody should care at all.

Is it really that simple? Let's rank the Cowboys' Fantasy assets:

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

Breaking down the touches

I suppose the hottest take in the numbers above is that Dak Prescott is not a No. 1 QB in Fantasy. After all, he managed it last year as a rookie. This has nothing to do with my perception of Prescott's talent or my belief in him moving forward. It has everything to do with volume, as well as the unpredictability of rushing touchdowns for quarterbacks.

The Cowboys threw the ball 483 times last year. They've averaged 495 pass attempts over the past three seasons. I'm expect 500 attempts from Prescott. That just isn't enough to make him a No. 1 QB without a repeat of last year's six rushing touchdowns in 57 attempts. Prescott was the 15th QB in the last 46 years to rush for six or more touchdowns on less than 60 attempts. None of the first 14 repeated the feat again in their career.

The other problem with projecting the Cowboys for so few pass attempts is finding targets for anyone other than Bryant and Witten. Here are my expectations:

Cowboys Touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TOTAL TD Ezekiel Elliott 69% 310 9% 45 34 14 Darren McFadden 17% 75 7% 33 25 2 Dez Bryant 0% 0 25% 126 84 9 Cole Beasley 0% 0 18% 92 67 4 Terrance Williams 0% 0 12% 62 37 4 Jason Witten 0% 0 18% 90 63 4

Of note:

Beasley saw a target explosion without Dez Bryant last year, but he also made a connection with Prescott. He'll keep some of that target increase.



Witten's usefulness is limited almost entirely to PPR.

The Leftovers

There are two injuries that could make this more interesting. The first would, of course, be Elliott. As good as this offensive line, is there's no reason to think Darren McFadden couldn't be a serviceable No. 3 back at worst -- after all, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry en route to 1,089 rushing yards in 2015 with significantly worse quarterback play than Prescott will provide. Alfred Morris is still there as well, but we expect McFadden to be the handcuff here.

The less obvious backup situation is at tight end. Witten plays through everything, but at his age the odds of an injury keep increasing. Rico Gathers is a former basketball player, but there's been plenty of buzz about his athleticism, and the Cowboys are excited about it. If Witten were to suffer a serious injury, Gathers would be a guy to target on the waiver wire.