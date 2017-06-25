Ranking the Fantasy Football assets for the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are full of contradictory pasts. It starts with something as simple as the number of plays we expect them to run. Adam Gase's Broncos had a combined 1050 run and pass attempts in 2014. In Chicago in 2015 his offense tallied 991 total. Last year in a successful Dolphins season they were at the bottom of the league with only 883. Obviously, any projection starts with volume, which isn't exactly easy to project from this information.

The contradictions don't stop there. Jay Ajayi broke out in a huge way, with three (!) games over 200 rushing yards in 2016. He also had eight games below 60 yards. Jarvis Landry gets compared favorably to superstar Odell Beckham in terms of receptions (289 over three seasons) but has scored just 13 touchdowns in his NFL career. DeVante Parker has an enormous amount of talent but questions about his consistency and health. So what do we expect from them in 2017? Let's take a look:

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

Breaking down the touches

While the number of plays has decreased the past three seasons in Gase's offense the pass/run split as remained pretty similar. The Dolphins threw the ball 54 percent of the time in 2016. Gase's offenses have thrown the ball 55 percent of the time over the past three years. At least we have one assumption we can trust.

Those passes have been distributed in a slightly different way each year, but the real outlier is 2015 when tight ends were targeted on 24 percent of passes. In both 2014 and 2016, that number was near 15 percent. I could see maybe a slight bump with the arrival of Julius Thomas, but Thomas is more of a red zone threat than a target monster.

I'm bumping up the Dolphins play total in 2017 to 950, with that same 55/45 split in favor of passing. I'd expect about 2/3 of those targets to go to receivers, with the rest being equally distributed between the backs and tight ends. Here's a more complete breakdown:

Dolphins Touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TOTAL TD Jay Ajayi 66% 280 8% 40 30 10 Kenyan Drake 12% 52 5% 27 22 2 Damien Williams 8% 35 4% 23 16 3 Jarvis Landry 2% 8 24% 124 87 4 DeVante Parker 0% 0 19% 102 66 6 Kenny Stills 0% 0 16% 84 42 5 Julius Thomas 0% 0 11% 60 36 4

Of note:

The 60 targets for Thomas may seem low, but the Dolphins only threw 73 passes to their tight ends last year and spread those 73 targets over four TEs.

Jarvis Landry's target total would be his lowest since 2014, but he only had two games with more than seven targets in the team's final nine games of 2016.

Ryan Tannehill has averaged 43 rush attempts per year over his career and had 39 in 13 games last year. Will his injury change that?

The Leftovers

I only left about 50 rush attempts and 80 targets on the table with the Dolphins, so there's not a lot of room for someone else to emerge without injury. I will be interested to see who wins the battle for the Dolphins No. 4 WR between Isaiah Ford and Leonte Carroo. Carroo has reportedly fallen out of favor in Miami, but a strong camp could change that. I like Ford's talent, but he'll need at least one injury to make a Fantasy impact in 2017.