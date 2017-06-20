Ranking the Fantasy Football assets for the New York Jets

We all know the Cleveland Browns offense is a bit of a running joke. What's no joke is that the New York Jets were actually worse in 2016.

They scored fewer touchdowns than the Browns, ran less efficiently, and had the lowest collective QB rating in the NFL. This offseason, they lost Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. They still don't know who their starting quarterback is. There is not a lot of reason for optimism.

Now that's not to say there is not Fantasy value here. They'll still accumulate yards and touchdowns, even if it's at a slower rate than anyone else in the league. With a team this bad, some choose to simply stay away. I choose to hunt for value, and if you squint hard enough you can see it.

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

Breaking down the touches

We don't view the Jets as a gunslinging team, but in the Todd Bowles era they've averaged 577 pass attempts and just 433 rush attempts. That's at least partially influenced by game script and I wouldn't expect the game script to be any more run-friendly in 2017. Their running backs have seen a fair share of targets (128 per year), but they have largely ignored the tight ends. I don't expect 5th round pick Jordan Leggett to change that as rookie.

While there will certainly be some changes to the offensive philosophy with John Morton taking over as offensive coordinator, he's given us no indication what those changes might look like. I'm expecting around 550 pass attempts again in 2017, with the Jets running the ball somewhere in the neighborhood of 425 times. Yes, I'm sure they'd like to run it more often than that but the scoreboard will make that difficult most weeks.

Here's the touch breakdown I expect:

Jets Touches Player RuSHARE RuAtt ReSHARE TGT REC TOTAL TD Matt Forte 43% 184 8% 44 31 6 Bilal Powell 37% 156 11% 60 46 5 Quincy Enunwa 0 0 25% 135 74 6 Robby Anderson 0 0 20% 110 55 4 ArDarius Stewart 0 0 18% 85 51 3

Of note:

I don't expect much from the tight end position because the Jets don't have certainty, talent, or any type of recent history of using their tight ends.



I was pretty excited about the opportunity for ArDarius Stewart as a rookie before injuries cost him most of the summer. I still think he could be the No. 2 by the end of the season.



There are about 80 rush attempts and a little over 100 targets unaccounted for. I don't expect any one player to get a large share of these touches.



The Leftovers

Who are we kidding? The Jets starters are going to struggle to be Fantasy relevant. Are we really expecting much from the backups?

I've always had a soft spot for the talent of Austin Seferian-Jenkins. If John Morton decides he wants to use his tight ends more either ASJ or Leggett could be a surprise. Another rookie, Elijah McGuire could get some run later in the season because neither of the Jets running backs are young by the position's standard.