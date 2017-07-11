Rashad Jennings: Expects to sign before training camp

Jennings expects to sign a contract before training camp, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman reports.

Jennings claims he's currently in the "best shape of his life", but that's to be taken with a grain of salt coming from a 32-year-old running back who has 1,121 career touches to his name -- even for one who just won ABC's Dancing with the Stars. The nine-year veteran averaged only 3.3 yards per clip last season with the Giants and is unlikely to find a team that will give him any sort of sizable role in 2017.

