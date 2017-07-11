Rashad Jennings: Expects to sign before training camp
Jennings expects to sign a contract before training camp, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman reports.
Jennings claims he's currently in the "best shape of his life", but that's to be taken with a grain of salt coming from a 32-year-old running back who has 1,121 career touches to his name -- even for one who just won ABC's Dancing with the Stars. The nine-year veteran averaged only 3.3 yards per clip last season with the Giants and is unlikely to find a team that will give him any sort of sizable role in 2017.
More News
-
Rashad Jennings: Released by Giants•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Clear second fiddle in wild-card loss•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Finds end zone in win over Redskins•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Posts 44 yards rushing as secondary backfield option in Week 16•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Struggles to produce versus Lions•
-
Giants' Rashad Jennings: Tough sledding in win over Cowboys•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Eagles in Fantasy
Carson Wentz has a much-improved set of weapons in the passing game. Can he elevate his game...
-
Ranking the Packers in Fantasy
We all know how great Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson are, but what should we make of the Packers'...
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...