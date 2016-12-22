Ross was waived by the Redskins on Thursday.

With Dashaun Phillips being signed to the active roster Thursday, Ross was released in order to clear a spot on the 53-man roster. Ross recorded just one reception for eight yards in five games with the Redskins this season. That said, Ross' abilities in the return game could make him a targeted commodity among teams looking for late-season special teams help.

