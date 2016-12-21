Lewis (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The left side of the Ravens' line could be seeing a boost Sunday if Lewis is able to return and start at guard. Lewis missed the Ravens' Week 15 matchup with the Eagles due to an ankle injury, which led to Vladimir Ducasse getting the start at left guard. Provided that Lewis is able to fully participate through the end of the week, he should be able to return for Sunday's divisional showdown.