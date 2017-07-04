Ravens' Brandon Williams: Aiming for higher sack numbers
Williams is specifically aiming to increase his sack total in 2017, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports. "I need to get my pass-rushing up. I am excited. I just had a meeting with our D-line coach, Coach [Joe] Cullen yesterday, about me kind of fine-tuning. I have the run-stop. I could still work on it, obviously, but I'm more just trying to work on my pass rush, trying to get out there and do the best I can. People say, 'Oh you got a contract, and now you can kind of relax.' There is no relaxing."
Fresh off signing a $54 million contract to keep him with the Ravens for another five years, Williams' fantasy stock could really see a boost if he can get to the quarterback more frequently -- especially since he's never topped 53 tackles in a 16-game slate despite being considered one of the premier run-clogging nose tackles in the NFL. However, his career high is just two sacks across four seasons in the league and he'll need quite a few a more in order to be considered as a legitimate IDP option.
