Beyer has signed his exclusive-rights contract tender with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beyer resided on the Ravens' practice squad for the majority of the 2016 campaign before getting the call-up in Week 17 to help replace an injured Kamalei Correa and ultimately finished that game, and his rookie season, with three total tackles. He'll be in competition for a backup linebacker role this summer.

