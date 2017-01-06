Coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism that Perriman could become the Ravens' No.1 receiver. "I sure hope that Breshad Perriman becomes a true No.1. To me, there are signs that that is possible. But he has a way to go...You see the radius and you see the speed, and I think you see that here is a guy who has a chance," said Harbaugh.

Perriman showed major flashes of potential in his first healthy season as a professional this year, hauling in 33 of 66 targets for 499 yards (15.1 YPR) and three touchdowns. Those numbers could have been even more impressive if not for a touchdown that was called back in Week 17 when it was determined that he was down by contact before crossing the plane. Perriman could be looking at a major role increase in 2017 given Harbaugh's comments coupled with Steve Smith Sr.'s retirement and Kamar Aiken's potential departure. Harbaugh did point to a few areas of improvement for Perriman, such as route-running and catch rate, but those are issues that can be worked on during the offseason. Should Aiken leave, Perriman could move into a starting role opposite Mike Wallace in an offense where Baltimore's top two targets each saw over 100 targets in 2016.