Perriman has added polish to his route tree this offseason but enters training camp as Baltimore's No. 3 target at receiver, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jeremy Maclin's arrival in Baltimore puts an interesting wrinkle on what can be expected from Perriman, who many have pointed to as a breakout candidate entering his third season. In one respect, Maclin's presence will command the attention of opposing defenses, which takes some of the pressure off of Perriman. In another sense, Perriman is almost assured to see fewer targets than initially expected now that Maclin's in the fold. Still, a full and healthy offseason has allowed Perriman to develop his route-running acumen and improve his chemistry with Joe Flacco. While he may not have the target volume necessary for a true breakout season, Perriman stands to benefit from his offseason work and Maclin's presence.